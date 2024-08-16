Hichilema Attends SADC Troika Summit Virtually

That’s not really important on this issue, what’s important is that Zambia will be represented at the SADC summit in Harare, whether at the presidential or ministerial level.

Zambia is a member state of SADC and it will be represented at the summit.

On Friday, Hichilema, the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security, participated in the SADC Troika Summit virtually from Lusaka alongside leaders from Tanzania and Namibia.

Earlier, the SADC Committee of Ministers outlined the agenda for this evening’s Troika Summit, revealing that one of the key topics will be the border dispute between the DRC and Zambia.

The SADC Troika is part of the SADC and focuses on issues related to politics, defence, and security. The Troika consists of three member states: the current chair, the outgoing chair, and the incoming chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation.

The Troika plays a critical role in coordinating responses to regional challenges, facilitating dialogue among member states, and addressing issues such as conflict resolution, peacekeeping, and the promotion of democratic governance.

It meets periodically to discuss pressing matters affecting the region and to develop strategies for cooperation among member countries.

There has been ongoing tension between Harare and Lusaka after the SADC Election Observer Mission, led by former Zambian Vice President Nevers Mumba, rejected the results of Zimbabwe’s general elections held on August 23, 2024. The SEOM had been deployed by Hichilema.

