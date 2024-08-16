King Mambo Installs Eight Chiefs In Bulawayo

The new chiefs are Emella Ncube (Nkulumane) Jahanna Ngwenya (Emganwini), Elliot Moyo (Entumbane), Loice Mazuruse (Pumula North), Amos Sibanda (Barbourfields), Shamiso Marima (Cowdray Park), Caston Bimha (Mpopoma) and Micah Ndebele (Pumula East).

The Lozwi clan appointed Moyo to lead the Mambo dynasty as part of efforts to revive its monarchy.

In 2023, King Mambo expressed frustration with the Bulawayo City Council after being excluded from the recent street renaming initiative.

He questioned why he was overlooked while the council chose to honour King Mzilikazi, who he argued is already commemorated through a suburb, a school, and an art centre.

The Mambo Dynasty Trust, established in July 2015, has actively campaigned for the restoration of the Mambo kingdom, which fell into decline in 1835. The last recognized Mambo was Tjilisamhulu.

