Prominent Activist Fears For His Life After Heavily Armed Men Raid Harare Leisure Centre Looking For Him

In a statement issued on 14 August 2024, Bomba, who serves as the Programs Director for TrustAfrica, a pan-African foundation that works across Africa to promote democratic governance and equitable development, said:

On the evening of August 7, 2024, a group of armed men wielding AK-47 rifles stormed a community hub in Harare, where they expected me to be present. They clearly intended to abduct me and cause unimaginable harm.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The attackers came in four unmarked Toyota Fortuner vehicles and, in movie style, took control of the entrance gate and positioned their cars strategically facing the exit, headlights on, engines running, and drivers on the ready.

They proceeded to search the premises for my whereabouts, causing destruction and seizing electronic devices.

The security guard manning the gate was brutally assaulted and force-marched at gunpoint as the men demanded he show them where to find me.

Additionally, two unmarked cars barricaded my house during the incident.

Witnesses described the attackers as menacing and extremely violent, and it was clear that their intentions were malicious.

It is evident that this was a direct attempt on my life, with a significant amount of state resources deployed for this mission.

So far, nine cars and not less than 20 men have been identified as being associated with this deadly operation.

I narrowly escaped harm because the attackers initiated their plan upon seeing my car, assuming I was present when, in reality, I wasn’t.

The facility that was targeted is a welcoming community space where people from diverse backgrounds gather, including children who participate in sports and socialize.

It is a space known as “everyone’s home.” Among those present during the attack were senior military officers who promptly called the police, although the gunmen had left by the time the police arrived.

The police recorded statements in the aftermath of the incident, and with political will, it would be possible to establish the facts of this matter.