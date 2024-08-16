Zimbabwe Receives US$4.7 Million Fertiliser Donation from Japan

As the agriculture sector looks to bounce back in the upcoming 2024/25 agricultural season the fertilizer donation of 3 860 metric tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate top dressing and 1 941 metric tonnes of Compound D will go a long way in supporting the government’s presidential input support programme (pfumvudza/ intwasa) which is supporting 3.5 million farmers in Zimbabwe of which 500 000 of these are in peri-urban settlements… Japan has always believed in the potential of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector to thrive and grow. As a government we recognize the hard work and dedication of farmers across the country, and we greatly appreciate this gesture of support for the crop producers through the provision of high-quality fertilizers. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543 This support resonates well with the government’s broader efforts to enhance agricultural productivity, promote self-sufficiency, and ensure that communities can sustain themselves and flourish, whilst uplifting the livelihoods of each and every Zimbabwean.

Also speaking at the handover ceremony of fertiliser donation in the capital Harare, Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Shinichi Yamanaka said:

The aim of this assistance is to support the livelihoods of small-scale farmers and to ensure national food security in Zimbabwe, especially at a time like this where the country is facing an El Nino induced drought and higher prices of imported fertilizer amidst the global economic turmoil because of the Eastern Europe conflict.

Yamanaka also revealed that Japan is set to provide about US$1.4 million in food assistance to Zimbabwe through the World Food Programme (WFP). He said:

This comes after another such food assistance project earlier this year signed in February. The Exchange of Notes between the Embassy of Japan and WFP will take place next week on 21 August 2024.

Yamanaka elaborated on the technical assistance his country is providing to enhance Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, with a particular focus on horticulture and rice farming. He said:

One pillar of Japanese development cooperation policy to Zimbabwe is support for the agricultural sector. In close cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Japan has dispatched three (3) experts of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, to develop technical assistance for the establishment of market-oriented agriculture called Zimbabwe Smallholder Horticulture Empowerment and Promotion (ZIM-SHEP), from grow and sell to grow to sell, to improve the livelihoods of small-scale farmers. Furthermore, from the end of this month, JIC A experts on rice production will be dispatched to provide full-scale technical assistance to promote the production of New Rice for Africa (NERICA) rice, which is kind of rice made through crossing an African variety, which is resistant to disease and drought with an Asian one, which has a high yield, to expand rice production in Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment