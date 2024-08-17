Chigowe Targets CAF Confederations Cup Group Stages

4 minutes ago Sat, 17 Aug 2024 07:48:48 GMT

Dynamos interim coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe says the team is aiming to qualify for the group stages of the 2024/25 CAF Confederations Cup.

DeMbare secured their spot in the competition after winning the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup. Chigowe and his squad will host Zambian side ZESCO United at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana, for the preliminary round first leg on Sunday, 18 August.

The Glamour Boys will play their home fixture in Botswana due to the lack of a CAF-certified stadium in Zimbabwe for international matches.

