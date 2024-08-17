Chigowe Targets CAF Confederations Cup Group Stages
Dynamos interim coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe says the team is aiming to qualify for the group stages of the 2024/25 CAF Confederations Cup.
DeMbare secured their spot in the competition after winning the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup. Chigowe and his squad will host Zambian side ZESCO United at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana, for the preliminary round first leg on Sunday, 18 August.
The Glamour Boys will play their home fixture in Botswana due to the lack of a CAF-certified stadium in Zimbabwe for international matches.
Chigowe, who was recently appointed as Dynamos’ caretaker coach following the resignation of Genesis Mangombe, said their goal is to reach the mini-league stage of the tournament. Said Chigowe:
We will give it our all to get into the mini-league stage of the competition. We must leave sweat and blood on the pitch for us to achieve that objective. It will not be easy but we must dream for us to get to a point. Without a dream, we will not achieve it.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
The winner between Dynamos and ZESCO United over the two legs will face either Foresters FC of Seychelles or Orapa United of Botswana in the first qualifying round.
More: Pindula News