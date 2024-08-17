Government Orders All Mayors And Chairpersons To Attend ZANU PF Indoctrination Sessions

His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa launched the Call to Action No-Compromise to Service Delivery blueprint on 01 November 2023 with a view of enhancing service delivery.

In this regard, it is pertinent for Local Authorities to be exposed to the ideals of national security and patriotism as espoused by the Chitepo School of Ideology.

You are Invited to attend a training by the Chitepo School of Ideology at Rainbow Towers from the 21st to the 22nd of August 2024. Delegates are expected to be seated by 7:30 AM.

Commenting on the development, journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, by instructing civil servants to do the work of ZANU PF, and forcing mayors to attend indoctrination sessions, has destroyed any semblance of democracy. Wrote Chin’ono on X:

The Local Government Permanent Secretary, who is a civil servant, wrote a letter to councils inviting them to attend these indoctrination sessions. If this were in South Africa, it would be the equivalent of a Director General in the government writing letters asking DA/opposition mayors to attend indoctrination sessions at Luthuli House, and government paying for it. This is merely an excuse to loot public funds for ZANUPF through these indoctrination sessions, wasting local councils’ time and threatening mayors who don’t attend… While using government money for this senseless exercise, the dictator is begging for money from the rest of the world to mitigate drought, how ironic and idiotic! This alarming situation shows how Mnangagwa is actively working to undermine democratic principles and exert control over local officials. The use of civil servants to promote a political agenda, particularly one that involves mandatory indoctrination sessions, is a clear violation of the separation of powers and the principles of democratic governance… ZANU PF lost in all urban areas, its ideology was rejected by the voters in these cities, why use government funds to force itself on people who rejected it?

