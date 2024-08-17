Last-Minute Arrival: Ramaphosa Heads To Zimbabwe For SADC Summit

4 minutes ago Sat, 17 Aug 2024 06:17:10 GMT

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to be the last regional leader to arrive in Zimbabwe for the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

His aircraft departed for Harare on Saturday morning, while other regional leaders had already arrived on Thursday and Friday.

A schedule released by the Zimbabwean government indicated that Ramaphosa was expected to arrive on Friday; however, the reasons for his decision to travel on Saturday remain unclear.

