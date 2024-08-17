PSL Reschedules Simba Bhora Vs Herentals Chibuku Super Cup Match

All the other scheduled matches remain unchanged.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, 17 August, at Wadzanayi Stadium.

The Chibuku Super Cup matches that are scheduled to be played today are as follows:

FC Platinum vs Telone FC at Mandava Stadium

Chicken Inn FC vs Yadah FC at Luveve Stadium

Bikita Minerals FC vs CAPS United FC at Sakubva Stadium

On Sunday, August 18, 2024, the fixtures are:

Manica Diamonds FC vs Chegutu Pirates FC at Sakubva Stadium

Highlanders FC vs Greenfuel FC at Barbourfields Stadium

Simba Bhora FC vs Herentals College FC at Wadzanayi Stadium

All the matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

The matches between Ngezi Platinum Stars FC and Bulawayo Chiefs FC, and the one between Dynamos FC and ZPC Kariba FC, have been postponed.

This is because Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos are playing in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions this weekend.

