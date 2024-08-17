PSL Reschedules Simba Bhora Vs Herentals Chibuku Super Cup Match
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the rescheduling of the Chibuku Super Cup first-round match between Simba Bhora FC and Herentals FC.
In a statement released on Saturday, PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare confirmed that the match will now be held on Sunday, 18 August 2024, at Wadzanayi Stadium, at 3 PM. Said Bare:
Please be advised that the Chibuku Super Cup first-round match between Simba Bhora FC and Herentals FC has been rescheduled and will now take place on Sunday 18 August 2024 at Wadzanayi Stadium at 1500 hours.Feedback
All the other scheduled matches remain unchanged.
The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, 17 August, at Wadzanayi Stadium.
The Chibuku Super Cup matches that are scheduled to be played today are as follows:
- FC Platinum vs Telone FC at Mandava Stadium
- Chicken Inn FC vs Yadah FC at Luveve Stadium
- Bikita Minerals FC vs CAPS United FC at Sakubva Stadium
On Sunday, August 18, 2024, the fixtures are:
- Manica Diamonds FC vs Chegutu Pirates FC at Sakubva Stadium
- Highlanders FC vs Greenfuel FC at Barbourfields Stadium
- Simba Bhora FC vs Herentals College FC at Wadzanayi Stadium
All the matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
The matches between Ngezi Platinum Stars FC and Bulawayo Chiefs FC, and the one between Dynamos FC and ZPC Kariba FC, have been postponed.
This is because Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos are playing in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup competitions this weekend.
