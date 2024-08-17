ZIFA Divided Over Mighty Warriors Coach Appointment

4 minutes ago Sat, 17 Aug 2024 11:06:57 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee is reportedly facing internal divisions over the appointment of a permanent head coach for the Mighty Warriors.

The team has been without a coach since Shadreck Mlauzi’s contract expired; he served as interim coach during the 2023 Women’s COSAFA Cup.

NewZimbabwe.com reported sources as saying that the ZIFA technical team, led by the director, has recommended Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, the last substantive coach of the team.

