ZIFA Divided Over Mighty Warriors Coach Appointment
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee is reportedly facing internal divisions over the appointment of a permanent head coach for the Mighty Warriors.
The team has been without a coach since Shadreck Mlauzi’s contract expired; he served as interim coach during the 2023 Women’s COSAFA Cup.
NewZimbabwe.com reported sources as saying that the ZIFA technical team, led by the director, has recommended Sithetheliwe “Kwinji 15” Sibanda, the last substantive coach of the team.
Sibanda, who also assisted Mlauzi during the 2023 Women’s COSAFA Cup in South Africa, is currently the most qualified female coach in the country, holding a CAF A coaching license.
She is the head coach of Chapungu Queens, a position she took on earlier this year after leaving Platinum Royals.
Sibanda was among several candidates who applied for the coaching vacancy following ZIFA’s call last month and was reportedly expected to be confirmed as head coach last week.
However, former Mighty Warriors coach Rose Mugadza, a member of the ZIFA committee, is reportedly opposing Sibanda’s appointment. NewZimbabwe.com quoted a source as saying:
To be honest with you, all was done in terms of the coach’s appointment. The technical committee had settled for Kwinji but the NC turned this down.
It’s not like the whole NC is against Kwinji’s appointment but it’s Rose Mugadza who is insisting they should appoint a foreign coach instead.
More: Pindula News