ZRP Assures Public Of Peace And Security During SADC Summit

5 minutes ago Sat, 17 Aug 2024 07:20:51 GMT

Police have reassured the public that the security situation in the country is peaceful, urging individuals to feel free to engage in their daily socio-economic activities as regional leaders meet in Mt Hampden for the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, also refuted claims of an escort motorbike being involved in a road traffic accident in Harare, which allegedly led to a clash between the police and some members of the public. Said Comm. Nyathi: