ZRP Assures Public Of Peace And Security During SADC Summit

5 minutes agoSat, 17 Aug 2024 07:20:51 GMT
Police have reassured the public that the security situation in the country is peaceful, urging individuals to feel free to engage in their daily socio-economic activities as regional leaders meet in Mt Hampden for the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chief Staff Officer for Press and Public Relations, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, also refuted claims of an escort motorbike being involved in a road traffic accident in Harare, which allegedly led to a clash between the police and some members of the public. Said Comm. Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the nation that as the 44th Ordinary Session of the SADC Heads of State and Government Summit proceeds, the security situation is peaceful. The public should feel free to conduct their day-to-day socio-economic activities.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses social media postings alleging that there has been a road traffic accident involving an escort motorbike or a clash between the Police and the public in Harare.

The Police warn those using social media platforms to send false or fake news that the law will take its course without fear or favour as investigations unfold.

