Botswana President Hails Mnangagwa’s Farm As A Modern-Day Garden Of Eden
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has compared President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm, located on the outskirts of Kwekwe, to the Garden of Eden, exclaiming, “I have just toured the Garden of Eden!”
The Garden of Eden, as described in the Book of Genesis, is a biblical paradise characterised by lush landscapes and abundant life, filled with fruit-bearing trees.
Masisi, who extended his stay in Zimbabwe following the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare on August 17, 2024, toured Precabe Farm alongside Mnangagwa on Sunday.
During the visit, he explored a wheat field and observed the renowned Ankole cattle being raised on the farm. He said (via Chronicle):
I am floored, I am flabbergasted. I could never have imagined that what I hear and read about, I would actually see it… I am touching the Garden of Eden.
He (President Mnangagwa) did tell me the granaries are overflowing. And I believe it. What I am proud of is that there is a President who feeds people.
He doesn’t just feed Zimbabweans, he feeds Africa. So what he speaks about is what he does. And I am just absolutely in awe, literally.
So I have a lot to say when I get home. There’s a lot to say. I testify like you can’t believe. And if they doubt it, they will come here.
SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi, who also visited Precabe Farm, urged other SADC member states to emulate the impressive production practices demonstrated there.
