Botswana President Hails Mnangagwa’s Farm As A Modern-Day Garden Of Eden

11 hours ago Mon, 19 Aug 2024 18:46:32 GMT

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has compared President Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm, located on the outskirts of Kwekwe, to the Garden of Eden, exclaiming, “I have just toured the Garden of Eden!”

The Garden of Eden, as described in the Book of Genesis, is a biblical paradise characterised by lush landscapes and abundant life, filled with fruit-bearing trees.

Masisi, who extended his stay in Zimbabwe following the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Harare on August 17, 2024, toured Precabe Farm alongside Mnangagwa on Sunday.

Feedback