Mnangagwa Takes Over As SADC Chairman
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially taken over as the chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), succeeding Angolan President João Lourenço.
Mnangagwa assumed this role during the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Harare, on August 17, 2024.
In his acceptance speech, Mnangagwa said that he was stepping into the position “with humility and grace,” emphasizing his commitment to advancing the regional agenda. He said:
May I express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, for the astute and visionary leadership in steering our organisation, as Chairperson of SADC during the past year.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
We heartily congratulate and commend him for ably navigating the various challenges we faced and for ensuring that the integration agenda of our region remained on course.
On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, I take over the mantle of Chairperson of SADC, with humility and grace.
I look forward, Your Excellencies, to your invaluable support, and drawing from your vast experiences and counsel, as we advance our regional agenda for the benefit of our SADC citizens.
Allow me to also acknowledge the dedication and leadership demonstrated by His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.
The Organ remains a critical cog in nurturing, unity, constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law as well as peace and security, in line with the founding values, ethos and principles of SADC.
Similarly, I congratulate, Her Excellency, Samia Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on her assumption of the stewardship over the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. Rest assured of our full support.
Mnangagwa challenged SADC member states to take charge of their destinies, saying modernisation and industrialisation will be achieved through member states’ individual and collective efforts. Said Mnangagwa:
Ultimately, the burden and responsibility to build our countries and the region as a whole for sustainable prosperity lies with us, the great peoples of SADC.
In Zimbabwe, our development philosophy is that a country is built, governed and prayed for by its people.
Likewise, our region, SADC, will be modernised and industrialised by its own citizens, through our individual and collective efforts.
Those who seek to help us are welcome. However, they must do so on our terms, guided by our priorities and respecting our sovereignty.
I, therefore, challenge my fellow citizens of the region to remain unapologetic and confident in who we are, as a people and in our God-given abilities.
Through unity and hard honest work, nothing is impossible.
The SADC Chairman is responsible for guiding the agenda of SADC, facilitating cooperation among member states, and representing the region at international forums.
More: Pindula News