Mnangagwa Takes Over As SADC Chairman

In his acceptance speech, Mnangagwa said that he was stepping into the position “with humility and grace,” emphasizing his commitment to advancing the regional agenda. He said:

May I express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, João Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, for the astute and visionary leadership in steering our organisation, as Chairperson of SADC during the past year.

We heartily congratulate and commend him for ably navigating the various challenges we faced and for ensuring that the integration agenda of our region remained on course.

On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, I take over the mantle of Chairperson of SADC, with humility and grace.

I look forward, Your Excellencies, to your invaluable support, and drawing from your vast experiences and counsel, as we advance our regional agenda for the benefit of our SADC citizens.

Allow me to also acknowledge the dedication and leadership demonstrated by His Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

The Organ remains a critical cog in nurturing, unity, constitutionalism, democracy, and the rule of law as well as peace and security, in line with the founding values, ethos and principles of SADC.

Similarly, I congratulate, Her Excellency, Samia Hassan, the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, on her assumption of the stewardship over the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. Rest assured of our full support.