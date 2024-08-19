Sakupwanya Threatens To Withdraw Scottland FC From Division One League Over "Dark Arts"

With this result, Scottland has secured eight out of a possible 12 points against their main rivals, MWOS and Black Rhinos, in their recent encounters.

However, Sakupwanya was infuriated by the circumstances surrounding MWOS’s equaliser and stormed onto the pitch following the final whistle.

The ZANU PF MP accused MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa of employing tactics that distracted Scottland’s goalkeeper, in the lead-up to the late equalising goal. He said:

Our goalkeeper was distracted by the deliberate actions of the MWOS coach and we are surprised that in football we still allow outside interference to play a role in the outcome of matches.

This was a big game and every effort should have been made to ensure that the outcome would be determined by the action on the pitch.

We have got worse results than this one this season when we lost some games, but we accepted the result and didn’t complain at all.

We are complaining now because we feel that it’s not right for a player to be distracted by outside forces like what happened to our goalkeeper.

The MWOS coach sent the ball boy to distract our goalkeeper by pouring whatever liquid they poured at our goal and all the other stuff they splashed there.

This was a crucial stage of the game and we are unhappy that there was no protection against our ‘keeper and this was a deliberate act by the coach of our opponents.

We are not happy at all, and we feel that if this is the way things are done in the league, then it isn’t a place for us to continue playing there because we are investing a lot in our team and our community.

All we want is fairness and if there is no fairness then there is no reason for us to remain part of the league.