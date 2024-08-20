City Parking Introduces Parking Exemption For Senior Citizens And War Veterans

Eligibility Requirements

1. Proof of residence in Harare.

2. Vehicle registration book registered in the beneficiary’s name.

3. Beneficiary must be a licensed driver.

4. For Senior Citizens, one should have turned 70 years by the date of application.

5. War Veterans must provide a valid War Veterans ID.

Terms and Conditions

1. This is not applicable to commercial vehicles, vehicles not for private use or vehicles not being used by the beneficiary.

2. One motor vehicle per beneficiary.

3. Valid for one calendar year and renewed annually upon application.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

War Veterans and Senior Citizens who meet the above criteria are invited to apply for the exemption at our City Parking offices at 3rd Floor Trafalgar Court, Julius Nyerere Way.

Please bring all required documents for verification.

For more information please contact us on our toll-free numbers below.

08080557 / 08080558

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment