City Parking Introduces Parking Exemption For Senior Citizens And War Veterans
City Parking, the company responsible for managing on-street and off-street parking in Harare, is now offering parking exemption for senior citizens and war veterans.
According to a notice issued this Monday, individuals who turn 70 by the application date qualify as senior citizens, while war veterans must present a valid war veteran ID to be eligible for the exemption. Reads the notice:
City Parking is pleased to announce parking exemption for Senior Citizens and War Veterans.Feedback
Eligibility Requirements
1. Proof of residence in Harare.
2. Vehicle registration book registered in the beneficiary’s name.
3. Beneficiary must be a licensed driver.
4. For Senior Citizens, one should have turned 70 years by the date of application.
5. War Veterans must provide a valid War Veterans ID.
Terms and Conditions
1. This is not applicable to commercial vehicles, vehicles not for private use or vehicles not being used by the beneficiary.
2. One motor vehicle per beneficiary.
3. Valid for one calendar year and renewed annually upon application.
War Veterans and Senior Citizens who meet the above criteria are invited to apply for the exemption at our City Parking offices at 3rd Floor Trafalgar Court, Julius Nyerere Way.
Please bring all required documents for verification.
For more information please contact us on our toll-free numbers below.
08080557 / 08080558
