Former Top Police Officer Who Assaulted Journalists Dies At Girlfriend's House

They had sex twice and after the second round, the now deceased started gasping for air. He then collapsed and died.

The informant reported the matter at ZRP Zengeza… The informant indicated that the now deceased arrived at his residence at around 1030 hours with a plastic bag containing 10 litres of cooking oil and one pint of milk.

The now-deceased then instructed the informant to mix one pint of milk with salt before they had sexual intercourse as he was suffering from erectile dysfunction.

It is alleged that Matsika overdosed on sex-enhancing drugs, which police officers found in his pocket at the scene.

In 2022, Matsika made headlines for controversial reasons when he allegedly assaulted and ordered the arrest of two NewsDay journalists, Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi, in Chitungwiza.

He accused them of taking photos or videos inside a polling station without authorization from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission—charges the journalists denied.

At the time, Mhlanga and Chidi were in Chitungwiza investigating water challenges in the area. Reports indicate that Matsika physically assaulted Mhlanga and smashed his mobile phone on the ground.

