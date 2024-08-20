Zimbabwe's Potential Is Limitless - United States

7 minutes ago Tue, 20 Aug 2024 06:10:50 GMT

The United States has said Zimbabwe’s economic growth potential is boundless, thanks to its significant human talent and rich natural resources.

In a statement on Monday, August 19, shared with NewsDay, US Ambassador Pamela Tremont highlighted America’s longstanding support for Zimbabwe since its independence. This support has included funding for food security initiatives and demining programmes.

Tremont said that since Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the US has committed over $5 billion in humanitarian, health, and development assistance, with more than $1 billion allocated in just the past three years. She said:

