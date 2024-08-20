Zimbabwe's Potential Is Limitless - United States
The United States has said Zimbabwe’s economic growth potential is boundless, thanks to its significant human talent and rich natural resources.
In a statement on Monday, August 19, shared with NewsDay, US Ambassador Pamela Tremont highlighted America’s longstanding support for Zimbabwe since its independence. This support has included funding for food security initiatives and demining programmes.
Tremont said that since Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980, the US has committed over $5 billion in humanitarian, health, and development assistance, with more than $1 billion allocated in just the past three years. She said:
We have provided US$62 million in assistance in 2024 to counter the effects of the current drought in Zimbabwe.
This funding will address short-term food insecurity and long-term strategies to improve agricultural practices and strengthen community resilience.
On agriculture, US support for demining programmes has made more than 3,000 acres of land available for cultivation.
Together, we are returning land to farmers that had been unsafe for communities and their livestock since Zimbabwe’s hard-fought liberation struggle.
Broad-based economic prosperity is impossible without strong democratic institutions, good public health, and regional security.
The United States supports these things because they are critical elements for Zimbabweans to chart their own future.
Tremont said the United States aims to strengthen its economic ties with Zimbabwe to advance mutual interests between the two countries. Said Tremont:
Our hope is to collaborate on improving the investment climate in Zimbabwe to expand economic opportunities for people and communities, forge stronger business linkages and attract investors to look closely at Zimbabwe’s educated labour force and long-term growth potential.
We believe the government and people of Zimbabwe need to share their story that Zimbabwe is a good business partner that combats corruption, provides certainty in regulatory, monetary and tax policy and applies equal justice under the law.
Zimbabwe has a rich history, enormous human talent and abundant natural resources. It shows promise as a great leader in southern Africa and a vibrant participant in global conversations.
Zimbabwe’s potential is limitless. We look forward to deepening our partnership to advance our mutual interests.
In its 2024 Zimbabwe Investment Climate report, the US State Department’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs noted that inconsistencies in policy, corruption, administrative delays, and high costs are significant obstacles to business development in Zimbabwe.
