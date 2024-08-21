Comrade Chinx's Widow, Patricia Makoni, Dies After Battle With Cancer

As a family, we have lost a pillar and life will never be the same without her. Her burial will take place on Thursday in Harare.

My mother was an ex-combatant. She taught us to be principled and respectful. We will miss her wisdom and the boldness she had when it came to instilling discipline at home. She was a real combatant.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

She was also a musician in her own right as she sang alongside her late husband, my father.

Mourners are gathered at Number 17 Takeley Drive in Mabelreign, Harare.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment