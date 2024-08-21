Comrade Chinx's Widow, Patricia Makoni, Dies After Battle With Cancer
Patricia Makoni, the widow of the late musician Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira, passed away after a battle with breast cancer at her home in Mabelreign on Sunday.
Lenin Chingaira, the family spokesperson and son of Chinx, confirmed her mother’s death to The Herald, adding that she will be laid to rest in Harare on Thursday. Said Chingaira:
We lost our mother on Sunday due to breast cancer. She fought hard for years.Feedback
As a family, we have lost a pillar and life will never be the same without her. Her burial will take place on Thursday in Harare.
My mother was an ex-combatant. She taught us to be principled and respectful. We will miss her wisdom and the boldness she had when it came to instilling discipline at home. She was a real combatant.
She was also a musician in her own right as she sang alongside her late husband, my father.
Mourners are gathered at Number 17 Takeley Drive in Mabelreign, Harare.
