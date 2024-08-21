Miss Universe Donates Boreholes To Epworth Residents

I know that before, when we started the engagement, they were a bit sceptical about Zimbabwe, about whether their cream is going to be safe or not, but I am very sure for those few hours that they have been here, their mindset has changed. They are so grateful that they happened to come and visit our beautiful country. The choice of donating boreholes was a natural choice for us because we are supporting government efforts to make sure that every household has clean water. It is our effort to make sure that people have clean water in their homes. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

The acting Head of Corporate Affairs for ZTA, Hazel Zisanhi said they are committed to working with Palacios in promoting tourism in Zimbabwe. She said:

Zimbabwe is a land of breathtaking natural wonders, from the majestic Victoria Falls to the diverse wildlife of our national parks. We hope that during your stay you will have the opportunity to experience the warm hospitality of the people of Zimbabwe and see first-hand the beauty and vibrant culture that makes our country so special. That is why in the Zimbabwe-Tourism circles we say Zim Bho. We are thrilled to have you and we look forward to working together to promote tourism, humanitarian causes and the continued growth and prosperity of our beloved nation.

During her visit, Palacios presented her sash to a six-year-old girl named Michell from Epworth. The Miss Universe will remain in the country for a few more days, with several events scheduled.

