Warriors To Host AFCON Qualifier Against Cameroon In Uganda

The Warriors have strong support in South Africa due to a large Zimbabwean diaspora in the region.

However, for ZIFA, it makes more logistical sense for the Warriors to stay in Uganda after their match against Kenya.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

ZIFA secretary-general Yvonne Manwa confirmed to NewsDay that the Warriors will remain in Uganda after their match against Kenya, as Kenya will host Zimbabwe in Kampala at the Mandela National Stadium.

Kenya lacks a CAF-certified stadium to host international matches, with both Nyayo Stadium and the Kasarani Sports Complex currently under renovation for the CHAN 2025 and AFCON 2027 tournaments.

Previously, Zimbabwe played Nigeria in Rwanda in November 2023 and hosted Lesotho in South Africa in June 2024 for the 2026 CAF World Cup qualifiers.

Looking ahead, Zimbabwe will play back-to-back matches against Namibia in October, also likely to be held in South Africa, as Namibia does not have a CAF-certified stadium.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment