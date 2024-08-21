ZANU PF Activist Urges Mnagagwa To Fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu And Guvamatanga For Undermining ZiG

The biggest saboteurs of ZiG are at the RBZ and Ministry of Finance, very lazy and indecisive folks… 5 months after introducing ZiG, they have done NOTHING to make it the preferred currency.

They FAILED to do the basics, it’s not enough to say it’s “gold backed”, in fact, that’s UNNECESSARY. Simple things could give ZiG a huge boost:

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

1. Avail larger denominations: Folks like Persistence Gwanyanya make ridiculous arguments that larger denominations create inflation YET the ZWL collapsed without them, yet there are US$100 notes circulating in Zim… Without enough ZiG cash, the US$ fills that lacuna and that’s foolishly promoting US$ use. Avail ENOUGH CASH!

2. Mthuli Ncube, in his lack of wisdom, continues to tax electronic transactions. Since there is no enough ZiG cash in circulation, people escape these punitive taxes by using US$ cash. The IMTT tax should be removed and RBZ should slash bank charges. That will be an effective way of promoting the ZiG.

3. There are still lots of USD ONLY transactions, and there is no desire to gradually reduce them… 5 months after the introduction of ZiG, there has been a gradual increase in USD-only transactions.

4. Guvamatanga and Ncube aren’t keen on demanding taxes in ZiG…. Companies have no reason to accept ZiG or look for ZiG since Treasury is more interested in collecting USD taxes…