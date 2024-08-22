Security Guard Killed In Freak Swiss Express Bus Accident At Beitbridge Border Post

14 minutes ago Thu, 22 Aug 2024 12:47:16 GMT

A female security guard was tragically killed at the Beitbridge border post on Wednesday night after being run over by a Swiss Express bus.

According to ZimLive, the bus, which was travelling from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, had parked on the Zimbabwean side of the border to allow passengers to complete passport formalities when it suddenly rolled forward around 7:30 PM.

An eyewitness reported that the bus ran over and dragged the guard, who was manning the boom gate, with its rear wheels. It only came to a stop after colliding with a concrete shade.

