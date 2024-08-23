Czech Embassy Seeks Clarity From Zimbabwe On Charges Against Detained Tourist
The Czech Republic Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia has written to Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade requesting detailed information on the charges faced by the country’s national, Lukas Slavik.
According to The Mirror, Slavik was arrested for allegedly recording himself in a video at a funeral in Masvingo, where he allegedly made comments about Zimbabwe’s electricity and water challenges.
Slavik was detained from August 2 until his release on US$500 bail on August 21.
The Czech Embassy stated that the letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was being written in accordance with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
The Embassy requested a comprehensive list of the specific charges brought against Slavik, as well as the laws and legal provisions under which the charges were filed.
Additionally, the Embassy sought information on Slavik’s current legal status, including any ongoing legal proceedings or hearings, and details on how to establish communication with him, including any procedures for consular visits or correspondence.
The letter from the Czech Embassy was produced in the High Court when Slavik applied for bail. He is represented by Knowledge Mabvuure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers.
Slavik was charged with publishing false statements intended to incite public unrest.
