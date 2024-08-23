Czech Embassy Seeks Clarity From Zimbabwe On Charges Against Detained Tourist

6 minutes ago Fri, 23 Aug 2024 07:48:35 GMT

The Czech Republic Embassy in Lusaka, Zambia has written to Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade requesting detailed information on the charges faced by the country’s national, Lukas Slavik.

According to The Mirror, Slavik was arrested for allegedly recording himself in a video at a funeral in Masvingo, where he allegedly made comments about Zimbabwe’s electricity and water challenges.

Slavik was detained from August 2 until his release on US$500 bail on August 21.

Feedback