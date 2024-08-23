Mambo Dhuterere Pulls Out Of UK Music Festival Over Payment Dispute
Zimbabwean gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere will not be participating in the upcoming Africa Music Festival in the UK this weekend.
The artist decided to withdraw from the event after a dispute arose with the festival’s organizers, Y2K Entertainment Promotions, over the payment terms.
In a Facebook post, Dhuterere explained that the promoters had only promised to pay him upon his arrival in the UK, which was an unacceptable arrangement for the musician. He wrote:
It’s unfortunate we won’t be attending due to little misunderstanding… I personally thank Y2K for believing in me nekundikwanisawo pama African giants and our fans in Europe thank you…
They did ma Visa and bought tickets for everyone but management yati Europe is too far to be told payment moiwana upon arrival yet contract richiti inouya before departure…
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
Headliners for the event include Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso, Congolese soukous legend Koffi Olomide, South African star Makhadzi, Zambian singer Chef 187, and Zimbabwean artist Tocky Vibes.
The main event of the festival will be held at Abbey Park in Leicester on Saturday, providing a platform for these acclaimed performers to entertain their UK-based fans. He said:
Am heartbroken I know my supporters feel the same, kusanzwanana kwenyu kunovhiringa ini nevatsigiri vangu big time, kune 1 munhu asiya zvese kuuya kuzoona Mambo and zvakandikoshera, neniwo ndasiya zvese kuti andione then this… I love you all.
More: Pindula News