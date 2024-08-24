CCC MP Happymore Chidziva Accused Of "Hiding" 16-Year-Old Girl

If the allegations are proven true, Chidziva’s actions could be considered a criminal offence under Zimbabwean law, which sets the age of consent for sexual relations at 18 years. Said Dewa:

Chidziva should release the girl and let the law take its course. I just want justice for my brother’s daughter. He cannot just come and ruin my family. itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

According to the family, when the police attempted to contact Trish on her phone, she refused to disclose her location.

The report further states that Chidziva had initially agreed to speak to a ZimLive reporter, but later changed his mind.

However, ZimLive has obtained a voice note sent by Chidziva to Trish’s aunt, in which the MP admitted that he was the one who picked up the 16-year-old girl when she left her home.

However, Chidziva denies any romantic involvement, claiming that Trish wanted to go to a friend’s house who could assist her in finding employment.

Chidziva said he picked up Trish around 8 PM and dropped her off in Harare’s central business district.

The MP also acknowledged that he has been providing financial assistance to Trish for several years, without the knowledge of his wife.

Furthermore, Chidziva said he has been making efforts to have Trish return home, “because right now the impression is that she left on my account.”

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment