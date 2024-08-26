Dynamos Reach CAF Confederation Cup First Round
Dynamos FC have advanced to the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup after overcoming ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary stage.
DeMbare won the two-legged tie 1-0 on aggregate, following a goalless draw in the second leg played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia on Saturday.
Dynamos’ progression was secured thanks to midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa’s goal in the 30th minute of the first leg, which was played in Gaborone, Botswana.
After the second-leg stalemate, Dynamos coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe praised his team’s defensive resilience, which allowed them to protect the slender advantage gained in the first encounter. He said:
In both encounters it was not easy coming face-to-face with the built of ZESCO players but credit to the boys; they stuck to the game plan. We enjoy this victory because we fought hard for it.
What we worked on defensively was to deny them scoring opportunities. We had a lot of information on ZESCO and we managed to do just that over the two legs.
The Glamour Boys will now face Orapa United of Botswana in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Orapa United advanced by defeating Foresters FC of Seychelles.
