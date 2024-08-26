Dynamos Reach CAF Confederation Cup First Round

5 minutes ago Mon, 26 Aug 2024 08:02:29 GMT

Dynamos FC have advanced to the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup after overcoming ZESCO United of Zambia in the preliminary stage.

DeMbare won the two-legged tie 1-0 on aggregate, following a goalless draw in the second leg played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia on Saturday.

Dynamos’ progression was secured thanks to midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa’s goal in the 30th minute of the first leg, which was played in Gaborone, Botswana.

Feedback