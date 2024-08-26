Mnangagwa Appoints Two New Permanent Secretaries

7 minutes ago Mon, 26 Aug 2024 05:57:18 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Albert Tagiwa Chikondo as the new permanent secretary for the Ministry of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs. Chikondo replaces Clive Mphambela, who recently passed away in a road traffic accident.

The President also appointed Tadeous Tafirenyika Chifamba as the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife.

In a statement released on August 23, 2024, Martin Rushwaya, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, announced that both appointments are effective immediately. Reads the statement:

