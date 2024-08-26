Ngezi Platinum Stars Eliminated From CAF Champions League
Reigning Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars, faced a heartbreaking exit from the CAF Champions League after a tense penalty shootout against Congolese champions AS Maniema Union.
The second leg of the preliminary round clash, held at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, DRC, ended in a 4-3 defeat on penalties for Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday, 25 August.
Both legs of the fixture ended in goalless draws, leading to the dreaded penalty shootout to decide the winner.
Polite Moyo and Gareth Madhake were the unfortunate fall guys for Ngezi, missing the crucial fourth and fifth kicks.
Moyo’s shot went wide, while Madhake’s attempt hit the underside of the bar and bounced back into play.
Despite the misses, Captain Kudzai Chigwida, Farai Madhanaga, and Tinotenda Musariranwa successfully converted their penalties.
However, it wasn’t enough to secure victory as Agee Basiala, Ordy Simete, Paty Ilunga, and Rodrique Kitwa scored for the hosts, sealing Ngezi’s fate.
Teams
AS Maniema Union: A Basiala (N Mobaelua, 96′), O Sangana, R Musinga, O Mbala (R Kitwa, 68′), A Bokomboli, D Lupini, B Efonge, J Mboma, E Moanda, O Ndombele, J Kitambala
Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, K Chigwida, M Hativagoni, F Madhanaga, R Hachiro, T Mandinyenya (P Moyo, 46′), L Kashitigu (M Mukumba, 79′), T Meke (C Mavhurume, 46′), T Benhura (G Madhake, 57′), O Chirinda, C Mapoka (T Musariranwa, 46′).
More: Pindula News