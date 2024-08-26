Ngezi Platinum Stars Eliminated From CAF Champions League

Polite Moyo and Gareth Madhake were the unfortunate fall guys for Ngezi, missing the crucial fourth and fifth kicks.

Moyo’s shot went wide, while Madhake’s attempt hit the underside of the bar and bounced back into play.

Despite the misses, Captain Kudzai Chigwida, Farai Madhanaga, and Tinotenda Musariranwa successfully converted their penalties.

However, it wasn’t enough to secure victory as Agee Basiala, Ordy Simete, Paty Ilunga, and Rodrique Kitwa scored for the hosts, sealing Ngezi’s fate.

Teams

AS Maniema Union: A Basiala (N Mobaelua, 96′), O Sangana, R Musinga, O Mbala (R Kitwa, 68′), A Bokomboli, D Lupini, B Efonge, J Mboma, E Moanda, O Ndombele, J Kitambala

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, K Chigwida, M Hativagoni, F Madhanaga, R Hachiro, T Mandinyenya (P Moyo, 46′), L Kashitigu (M Mukumba, 79′), T Meke (C Mavhurume, 46′), T Benhura (G Madhake, 57′), O Chirinda, C Mapoka (T Musariranwa, 46′).

