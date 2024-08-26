PSL Matchday 24 Results: Simba Bhora Reclaims Top Spot
Simba Bhora returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Wadzanai Stadium on Saturday. Captain Walter Musona’s 23rd-minute free-kick proved to be the match-winner.
With the win, Simba Bhora, who remain unbeaten at home in Shamva, have accumulated 47 points, two more than second-placed FC Platinum, who remained on 45 points following their 1-0 defeat against Bikita Minerals at Baobab Stadium.
Chris Makambira’s goal three minutes before halftime secured victory for the debutants Bikita Minerals, who now sit 12th in the league standings with 29 points from 6 wins and 11 draws.
Elsewhere, Highlanders and Chicken Inn played out a 0-0 draw, leaving Highlanders in 3rd place.
CAPS United continued their revival with a 1-0 win over Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium, moving them up to 7th place, while Manica Diamonds are 5th.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
In other results, Chegutu Pirates lost 0-2 to Yadah, Arenel Movers fell 0-1 to ZPC Kariba, and Herentals College beat Green Fuel 2-1.
The matches between Ngezi Platinum Stars and Hwange, as well as Telone and Dynamos, were postponed as Madamburo and DeMbare were participating in CAF interclub competitions.
Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 24 results at a glance:
Arenel Movers FC 0-1 ZPC Kariba FC
Herentals College FC 2-1 Greenfuel FC
Simba Bhora FC 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs FC
Bikita Minerals FC 1-0 FC Platinum
Chicken Inn FC 0-0 Highlanders FC
CAPS United FC 1-0 Manica Diamonds FC
Chegutu Pirates FC 0-2 Yadah FC
More: Pindula News