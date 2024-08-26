PSL Matchday 24 Results: Simba Bhora Reclaims Top Spot

5 minutes ago Mon, 26 Aug 2024 12:00:11 GMT

Simba Bhora returned to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs at Wadzanai Stadium on Saturday. Captain Walter Musona’s 23rd-minute free-kick proved to be the match-winner.

With the win, Simba Bhora, who remain unbeaten at home in Shamva, have accumulated 47 points, two more than second-placed FC Platinum, who remained on 45 points following their 1-0 defeat against Bikita Minerals at Baobab Stadium.

Chris Makambira’s goal three minutes before halftime secured victory for the debutants Bikita Minerals, who now sit 12th in the league standings with 29 points from 6 wins and 11 draws.

