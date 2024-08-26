Shooting, Poisoning, And Caging: Zimparks' Response To Redcliff's Baboon Problem

In an interview with The Mirror on the sidelines of a Livetouch dust emissions stakeholders meeting last Wednesday, Redcliff Municipality mayor Vincent Shangwa Masiiwa said that after engaging with the council to address the baboon problem, Zimparks has introduced three measures to deal with the situation: shooting the baboons, poisoning the baboons, and caging the baboons. He said:

We engaged Parks and Wildlife and they started by raising awareness in the community about the measures they are about to take to control the baboons. They have three measures in place which are shooting, poisoning and luring the baboons into their cages. Community is being warned not to touch or consume the dead baboons because they are poisonous.

However, Zimparks’ policy to eliminate the baboons through methods like shooting and poisoning has received mixed responses from the Redcliff community.

While some residents welcome the measures to address the baboon problem, others have raised concerns about the ethics and sustainability of the wildlife authority’s approach. Added Masiiwa:

It quiet a tricky situation because some traditionalists are against the idea of shooting and poisoning the baboons they are saying it’s a taboo whilst others have embraced the idea.

