Tawanda Chirewa Signs New Deal At Wolves And Joins Derby On Loan

Wolves’ head of professional football development, Matt Jackson, believes the pressure of playing regularly for a big club like Derby in the Championship will benefit Chirewa’s development as a player. Said Jackson:

Tawanda’s made great progress since he joined us from Ipswich, being a part of that first team group. He’s grown up quickly and matured to have the quality to cope there, and now we’ll see if he can affect league football.

itel A05s now available on Pindula: 32GB storage, 2GB RAM $70 USD WhatsApp +263715068543

We had a few inquiries for him, but we were looking for specific things. We certainly like the pressure of the Championship. We like the pressure of a big club, which you get at Derby.

We really like the manager as well, he had ‘Gilo’ [Ryan Giles] before at Rotherham and we liked the way he looked after a young player there.

So, it fits for Tawanda to go back under that tutelage, and we just think it’s a place he can go and express himself and get a lot of game time.

It’s tough to play for our first team here, but it’s tough to play for Derby’s first team as well. He’s going to have to really have his wits about him, both in terms of playing style, but also integrating into the squad and being in an environment that’s difficult, with the expectation of a big crowd which really knows its football.