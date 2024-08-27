Zimbabwe Moves To Bar Importation Of Substandard Solar Products
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is developing a regulatory framework to guide the quality of imported solar products.
Speaking at a recent meeting with stakeholders in the energy sector in Harare, ZERA Chief Executive Officer Eddington Mazambani said some of the solar products being imported into the country are of poor quality. He said (via ZBC News):
We have had concerns with the quality of solar products coming into the country. We realised that we had a gap in terms of laws to enforce on the quality of solar products.Feedback
We are now crafting regulations to ensure products coming into the country are of high quality in terms of generation, we have now seen projects coming through for dedicated customers and projects for what we call captive customers.
At the meeting, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) representative, Elizabeth Boore, urged ZERA to formulate a competitive tariff regime to prevent industry from shutting down.
The issues of power purchase agreements and the setting of tariffs for independent power producers were also discussed at the stakeholder meeting.
More: Pindula News
