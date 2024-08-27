Zimbabwe Moves To Bar Importation Of Substandard Solar Products

We are now crafting regulations to ensure products coming into the country are of high quality in terms of generation, we have now seen projects coming through for dedicated customers and projects for what we call captive customers.

At the meeting, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) representative, Elizabeth Boore, urged ZERA to formulate a competitive tariff regime to prevent industry from shutting down.

The issues of power purchase agreements and the setting of tariffs for independent power producers were also discussed at the stakeholder meeting.

More: Pindula News

