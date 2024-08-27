Zimbabwe’s Weighted Monthly Inflation Rises by 0.5%

Zimstat said the US dollar inflation rate for the period was 0, 2% gaining 0.3 percentage points on the July 2024 rate of –0.1 per cent.

The year-on-year inflation rate for August 2024, as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), was 3.7%.

For the ZiG currency, the month-on-month inflation rate reached 1.4% in August 2024 and gained 1.5% on the July 2024 rate of -0.1 per cent.

This means that prices as measured by the all-items ZiG CPI, increased by an average of 1.4% between July 2024 and August 2024.

Zimstat said the Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in August 2024 was ZiG 405.41. FPL represents the amount of money that an individual requires to afford a daily minimum energy intake of 2,100 calories.

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) for one person in August 2024 was ZiG 631.86. The TCPL is derived by adding the non-food consumption expenditures of an individual below the FPL.

Mashonaland East had the highest ZiG inflation rate of 2% followed by Mashonaland West and Manicaland at 1,8% respectively with Mashonaland Central experiencing the least inflation rate at 0,7%.

