50kg Of Pills Needed To Cure Headache Caused By ZiG - Killer Zivhu

These price hikes suggest that retailers are relying on the street rate, which is reportedly above US$1: ZiG20.

In a post on X, Zivhu mocked the ZiG, comparing it to petrol mixed with ethanol, which some motorists claim is of poor quality and lacks durability. Said Zivhu:

Pakuda 50kg ye headache tablets kuti ukwanise kushandisa ZIG, ukarega unofa ne BP, ukapinda mu Shop ne ZIG rinopera fast kunge ethanol yatinotengeserwa tichinzi petrol, zvinhu zvacho masaramusi chete. (You need 50kg of headache tablets to be able to use ZIG, if you stop, you’ll die from BP. If you enter the shop with ZIG, it disappears fast like the ethanol sold to motorists as petrol, the stuff is just rubbish)

Zivhu’s sentiments were backed by an economist, Professor Gift Mugano, who tagged government apologist Mmatigari in his comment. Mmatigari responded:

So Killer Zivhu is your think tank on currencies? You are disappointing.

Mugano then said Zivhu’s comments should not be ignored as he is one of the most progressive Zimbabweans”, who lives with the people and is a consumer. Wrote Mugano:

[Killer Zivhu] is one of the most progressive Zimbabwean I admire. He is real. He lives with the people. He is a consumer. In this particular case of the ZiG, he gave his own experience as a consumer. If you don’t respect him/like him, that is your problem. Zvenyu zvekungohumana izvo and carry venomous mouth everywhere hazvivaki nyika. I submitted grounded solutions on what must be done to make ZiG succeed (check my previous posts which I posted in April). What did you do, you led a battalion of vasvasvangi on me. After I noticed that you rejected my well thought advice, I told you that ZiG will not survive. Here we are. How is the ZiG performing? It’s a dismal performance. Companies are closing and consumers are suffering. We have gone through 27 years of currency crisis, that is, from 14 November 1997 (the black Friday when the Zimbabwe dollar crashed). Over these years, you haven’t learnt anything as far as the drivers of the currency crisis are concerned? If not please learn to engage in a constructive and meaningful conversation so that you can learn from experts in the field tichivaka nyika. Zimbabwe is for us all. There are no designated shops/hospitals for the ruling party supporters nor opposition supporters. We go into the same shops/hospitals tichisvasvangwa ne economy tese. Learn or perish

More: Pindula News

