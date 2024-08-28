Bishop Nhiwatiwa Deported From Nigeria Over Alleged Visa Violations

36 minutes ago Wed, 28 Aug 2024 13:31:28 GMT

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced on Wednesday, August 28, the immediate repatriation of Bishop Eben K. Nhiwatiwa of the United Methodist Church, for allegedly violating immigration laws.

In a statement, NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo said that Nhiwatiwa was arrested by officials on Saturday, August 24, in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Udo explained that the Zimbabwean cleric had arrived in Nigeria on August 21 with a Tourist Visa (F5A) intended solely for tourism purposes but subsequently participated in the Methodist Church leadership election process. Udo said:

