Bishop Nhiwatiwa Deported From Nigeria Over Alleged Visa Violations

36 minutes agoWed, 28 Aug 2024 13:31:28 GMT
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) announced on Wednesday, August 28, the immediate repatriation of Bishop Eben K. Nhiwatiwa of the United Methodist Church, for allegedly violating immigration laws.

In a statement, NIS spokesperson Kenneth Udo said that Nhiwatiwa was arrested by officials on Saturday, August 24, in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State.

Udo explained that the Zimbabwean cleric had arrived in Nigeria on August 21 with a Tourist Visa (F5A) intended solely for tourism purposes but subsequently participated in the Methodist Church leadership election process. Udo said:

However, it was discovered he participated in the Methodist Church leadership election process.

This is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.

In light of the above, the NIS Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap with Ministerial approval, has ordered his immediate repatriation from the country.

The Service encourages lawful inflow of Foreign Direct Investment and individuals engaging in business and social activities, as key facilitators of economic growth and development.

Udo added that the service would not tolerate any form of violation of the nation’s immigration laws as it remains committed to preserving Nigeria’s national security.

