Khama Billiat Named In Warriors Squad For AFCON Qualifiers

Following fruitful discussions between Khama Billiat and Head Coach Michael Nees, the dynamic forward has been officially added to the national team squad, which was initially announced on Monday.

Billiat announced his retirement from international football in November 2021. In a statement released at the time, Billiat said:

Every story no matter how beautiful has an ending. This is probably the heaviest decision I have ever had to take in my life, but it is a decision I make with a patriotic heart. Like those who had to pave the way for our generation of Warriors stars to emerge. I have decided to retire from international football. I believe it is now time for me to pave the way for new talent to blossom and serve the country in the same way that I did, or even better.

