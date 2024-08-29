Bulawayo Teen Innovator Develops Drone To Map and Repair Potholes In Real Time

8 minutes ago Thu, 29 Aug 2024 14:09:59 GMT

Rahil Bhavan, an 18-year-old student at Christian Brothers’ College (CBC) in Bulawayo, has developed a drone equipped with a machine-learning algorithm to effectively map and repair potholes.

This innovative drone autonomously analyses road surfaces and accurately identifies pothole locations in real time, enabling authorities to enhance infrastructure management and improve safety for both pedestrians and motorists.

In an interview with the Chronicle on Monday, Bhavan said his inspiration for the drone came from a visit to Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, South Africa, where he observed peers his age designing and creating smart gadgets. He said:

Feedback