Bulawayo Teen Innovator Develops Drone To Map and Repair Potholes In Real Time
Rahil Bhavan, an 18-year-old student at Christian Brothers’ College (CBC) in Bulawayo, has developed a drone equipped with a machine-learning algorithm to effectively map and repair potholes.
This innovative drone autonomously analyses road surfaces and accurately identifies pothole locations in real time, enabling authorities to enhance infrastructure management and improve safety for both pedestrians and motorists.
In an interview with the Chronicle on Monday, Bhavan said his inspiration for the drone came from a visit to Nelson Mandela University in Gqeberha, South Africa, where he observed peers his age designing and creating smart gadgets. He said:
I saw the need for a practical and efficient method to address the pothole crisis in our city. Technology can play a crucial role in solving real-world issues, and I wanted to contribute in a meaningful way.
I have always been passionate about using my skills to make a positive difference in the world. With this drone and machine learning algorithm combination, I believe we can transform the way potholes are identified and repaired in Bulawayo.
Bhavan, who is also a junior city councillor said the data-driven approach not only accelerates the detection process but also ensures that repairs are prioritised based on their severity. He said:
The drone’s ability to generate real-time reports and analytics offers local authorities invaluable insights into the condition of road networks, enabling them to make data-informed decisions on infrastructure planning and resource allocation.
The teenager said developing the technology presented numerous challenges, one of which was obtaining a licence to operate the drone. He said:
Acquiring parts has also been a nightmare but I have been able to get them. I have had to make some parts on my own using a 3-D printer.
The drone has a battery that can last a flight time of about an hour and can be controlled manually using a remote. In the future, I hope to develop it so that it is controlled from a computer.
More: Pindula News