Mzansi Express Statement On Fatal Bus Accident In South Africa

South African Emergency services attended to the scene and transported the injured and deceased to Makhado and Elim Hospitals for treatment.

We are currently co-operating with law enforcement agents as they attend to the matter. Next of kin members will be notified when all passengers’ individual identifications have been finalized.

We kindly ask for your patience as law enforcement and health service providers work on treating and identifying all passengers both injured and deceased.

The management of Mzansi Express would like to take the opportunity to reassure Zimbabweans that we too are feeling the nation’s shock and pain at this tragic hour.

A more detailed statement will be released in due course as we continue working with the Authorities in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

