Over 6.2 Million Rural Zimbabweans Require Food Aid, Says Government

8 minutes ago Fri, 30 Aug 2024 06:02:46 GMT

According to Zimbabwe’s Food Security Outlook to March 2025, at least 6.2 million people living in rural areas will require food assistance, with nearly 465,000 metric tonnes of grain needed.

This was said by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Anxious Masuka.

The Minister also revealed that Zimbabwe’s Strategic Grain Reserve currently holds 264,246 metric tonnes of grain, excluding an additional 32,314 metric tonnes imported by the government. Said Masuka:

Feedback