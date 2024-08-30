Unleaded Petrol Must Now Contain Ethanol - Government

1. These regulations may be cited as the Petroleum (Mandatory Blending of Anhydrous Ethanol with Unleaded Petrol) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 (No. 6).

2. Section 3 of the Petroleum (Mandatory Blending of Anhydrous Ethanol with Unleaded Petrol) Regulations, 2013, published in Statutory Instrument 17 of 2013, is repealed and substituted by the following-

“3. (1) These regulations shall apply to all unleaded petrol imported into Zimbabwe.

(2) Subsection (1) shall come into operation seven days from the date of publication of these regulations.”

Opposition politician Linda Masarira has criticised the new regulations, arguing that motorists should have the freedom to choose their preferred fuel type instead of being forced to purchase blended petrol. She posted on X:

This change will not sit well with many motorists. As of next week, unleaded fuel will no longer be available for purchase. I believe this move is misguided, as consumers should have the freedom to choose their preferred fuel type. Forcing a specific type of fuel on consumers is an overreach.

Hopewell Chin’ono, a government critic, said the new regulations reflect corruption, claiming that local ethanol is sold at excessively high prices, which makes Zimbabwe’s blended petrol more expensive than unleaded petrol in the region. He wrote on X:

Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime has banned the sale of unleaded petrol in Zimbabwe using statutory instrument 150 of 2024. Why? The answer is very simple, his close friend Billy Rautenbach owns Greenfuels, which blends petrol and makes millions a day from blended petrol. Zimbabwe had an opportunity to get cheaper ethanol from Brazil for 80 cents if it wanted to blend its petrol, but Billy used his political connections to secure a monopoly. Very few politicians will talk about this because they were bribed. So, banning unleaded fuel is meant to protect Billy’s interests. In other countries, ethanol is 80 cents a litre, but Billy is selling it at US$1.20 a litre or more. Blended petrol is meant to be cheaper, but blended fuel in Zimbabwe is more expensive than unleaded in the region!

