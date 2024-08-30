Viral Video Sparks Police Operation To Rescue Child Beggars In Harare

50 minutes ago Fri, 30 Aug 2024 05:16:15 GMT

The police and the Department of Social Welfare conducted a joint operation last week in the Harare Central Business District to address the issue of child begging. This initiative aimed to remove children who were soliciting money from passers-by.

According to a police statement, the operation was prompted by a viral video showing parents exploiting their children for begging.

The video featured a narrator capturing scenes of several women directing their children on whom to approach for money.

