Viral Video Sparks Police Operation To Rescue Child Beggars In Harare
The police and the Department of Social Welfare conducted a joint operation last week in the Harare Central Business District to address the issue of child begging. This initiative aimed to remove children who were soliciting money from passers-by.
According to a police statement, the operation was prompted by a viral video showing parents exploiting their children for begging.
The video featured a narrator capturing scenes of several women directing their children on whom to approach for money.
Disturbingly, it depicted mothers punishing their children with slaps if they returned empty-handed from their targets.
The footage was reportedly filmed in the area between Harare Town House and Joina City, though the exact date remains unknown.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
On August 23, the police executed the operation, successfully removing 22 children along with their guardians, who were subsequently handed over to the Department of Social Welfare for further assistance. Reads the statement:
Reference is made to a video which went viral on social media platforms in which children are seen begging for money near Joina City, Harare CBD.
On 23/08/24, Police in Harare, in conjunction with the Department of Social Welfare, carried out an operation in the streets of Harare CBD removing children and their guardians who were begging for food in Harare CBD, particularly along Rezende Street, Joina City and Town House areas. As a result, 22 children and their guardians were handed over to the Department of Social Welfare.
Guardians are implored not to use children and the disabled to beg for money and food in the streets as they risk arrest for violating the country’s laws protecting children.
More: Pindula News