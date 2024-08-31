Highlanders Thanks Supporters For Avoiding Violence This Season

5 minutes ago Sat, 31 Aug 2024 07:52:01 GMT

Highlanders FC has thanked their fans for maintaining order at Barbourfields Stadium this season.

Historically, Bosso fans have engaged in hooliganism, particularly during matches against Dynamos FC, leading to over US$95,000 in fines to the league over the past eight years.

In a social media post on Friday, 30 August, Highlanders thanked their supporters for refraining from violence and contributing to a positive matchday atmosphere. The club said:

