Highlanders Thanks Supporters For Avoiding Violence This Season
Highlanders FC has thanked their fans for maintaining order at Barbourfields Stadium this season.
Historically, Bosso fans have engaged in hooliganism, particularly during matches against Dynamos FC, leading to over US$95,000 in fines to the league over the past eight years.
In a social media post on Friday, 30 August, Highlanders thanked their supporters for refraining from violence and contributing to a positive matchday atmosphere. The club said:
Thank you, MaBosso amahle, ngokuziphatha kuhle this season! We are proud to say we have had a VIOLENCE FREE football experience eBF so far… for the first time in 8 years! Ubuntu benu, sportsmanship, and love for Highlanders made this possible.
In the last 8 seasons, your club paid US$95,708 in fines for crowd trouble. LIKULUNGISILE lokho… halalaa! SIYABONGA kakhulu, akuqhubeke kunjalo. Tshela umakhelwane ukuthi iBosso iyabonga!
In February 2024, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Farai Jere revealed that the league intentionally scheduled the match between Highlanders and Dynamos for the opening weekend of the 2024 season at Barbourfields Stadium to mitigate the violence that has plagued this fixture in previous years.
However, Jere’s comments, made during the renewal of a sponsorship deal between the PSL and Delta Beverages, sparked outrage from both Dynamos and Highlanders. The two clubs issued a joint statement describing his remarks as “inflammatory.”
More: Pindula News