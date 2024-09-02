Brendan Galloway Out Of AFCON Qualifiers With Hamstring Injury

5 minutes ago Mon, 02 Sep 2024 07:28:44 GMT

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has withdrawn from the Warriors squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon due to a hamstring injury.

On Saturday, ZIFA confirmed Galloway’s absence for the two matches but did not indicate whether a replacement would be named.

The Warriors will compete in Group J of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers this month, facing Kenya on Friday, September 6, and Cameroon on Tuesday, September 10.

