Brendan Galloway Out Of AFCON Qualifiers With Hamstring Injury
Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has withdrawn from the Warriors squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon due to a hamstring injury.
On Saturday, ZIFA confirmed Galloway’s absence for the two matches but did not indicate whether a replacement would be named.
The Warriors will compete in Group J of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers this month, facing Kenya on Friday, September 6, and Cameroon on Tuesday, September 10.
Both matches will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, as neither Kenya nor Zimbabwe has a CAF-approved stadium.
Warriors squad
Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Marley Tavaziva, Bernard Donovan
Defenders: Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garananga, Andrew Mbeba, Godknows Murwira, Emmanuel Jalai, Teenage Hadebe
Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Zemura, Walter Musona, Daniel Msendami, Brian Banda, Tawanda Maswanhise, Tawanda Chirewa, Richard Hachiro
Strikers: Tino Kadewere, Douglas Mapfumo, Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Khama Billiat
