Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeFootball

Brendan Galloway Out Of AFCON Qualifiers With Hamstring Injury

5 minutes agoMon, 02 Sep 2024 07:28:44 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Brendan Galloway Out Of AFCON Qualifiers With Hamstring Injury

Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has withdrawn from the Warriors squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon due to a hamstring injury.

On Saturday, ZIFA confirmed Galloway’s absence for the two matches but did not indicate whether a replacement would be named.

The Warriors will compete in Group J of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers this month, facing Kenya on Friday, September 6, and Cameroon on Tuesday, September 10.

Both matches will be played at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, as neither Kenya nor Zimbabwe has a CAF-approved stadium.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi, Marley Tavaziva, Bernard Donovan

itel A05s now available on Pindula:

32GB storage, 2GB RAM

$70 USD

WhatsApp +263715068543

Defenders: Gerald Takwara, Munashe Garananga, Andrew Mbeba, Godknows Murwira, Emmanuel Jalai, Teenage Hadebe

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinomhota, Jordan Zemura, Walter Musona, Daniel Msendami, Brian Banda, Tawanda Maswanhise, Tawanda Chirewa, Richard Hachiro

Strikers: Tino Kadewere, Douglas Mapfumo, Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Khama Billiat

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Brandon Galloway

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback