Kadewere Injured, Misses AFCON Qualifiers Against Kenya And Cameroon

6 minutes ago Mon, 02 Sep 2024 14:19:32 GMT

France-based Warriors forward Tino Kadewere has been ruled out of the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualification matches against Kenya and Cameroon due to an injury sustained over the weekend.

Kadewere was among the four strikers called up by new Warriors coach Michael Nees for the two matches scheduled at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) confirmed in a statement that the Nantes forward will not participate due to the injury.

