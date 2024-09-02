Kadewere Injured, Misses AFCON Qualifiers Against Kenya And Cameroon
France-based Warriors forward Tino Kadewere has been ruled out of the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualification matches against Kenya and Cameroon due to an injury sustained over the weekend.
Kadewere was among the four strikers called up by new Warriors coach Michael Nees for the two matches scheduled at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) confirmed in a statement that the Nantes forward will not participate due to the injury.
On Saturday, ZIFA announced that Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway has withdrawn from the squad due to a hamstring injury.
In response to these setbacks, Nees has called up Manica Diamonds’ Farai Banda, who is expected to depart for Uganda on Monday, September 2, alongside defender Teenage Hadebe.
Most of the players selected for the camp have already arrived in Kampala, except for Marshall Munetsi, Munashe Garananga, and Jordan Zemura, who are set to arrive on Tuesday morning.
The Warriors will compete in Group J of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers this month, facing Kenya on Friday, September 6, and Cameroon on Tuesday, September 10.
More: Pindula News