ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba Escapes Injury In Horror Crash

6 minutes ago Mon, 02 Sep 2024 09:08:13 GMT

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba narrowly escaped serious injury after her vehicle was struck by a haulage tanker on Sunday, 02 September.

Ndavaningi Mangwana, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, confirmed the incident.

He said Chigumba was travelling from Chinhoyi when the haulage tanker collided with three vehicles, including hers.

