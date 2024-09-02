ZEC Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba Escapes Injury In Horror Crash
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Justice Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba narrowly escaped serious injury after her vehicle was struck by a haulage tanker on Sunday, 02 September.
Ndavaningi Mangwana, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, confirmed the incident.
He said Chigumba was travelling from Chinhoyi when the haulage tanker collided with three vehicles, including hers.
Fortunately, there were no fatalities from the accident, and Chigumba emerged unharmed. Wrote Mangwana on X:
Yesterday, ZEC Chairperson, Justice Chigumba was involved in an accident on her way from Chinhoyi when a haulage tanker crashed into three vehicles including hers. There were no fatalities from the accident and Justice Chigumba was not injured.
More: Pindula News