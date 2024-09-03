RBZ Injects US$190 Million Into Forex Market To Meet Demand
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reportedly injected US$190 million into the foreign exchange market to meet demand for dollars and maintain economic stability since the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) in April.
Launched in April 2024, the ZiG is backed by reserves of gold, precious metals, and cash held at the central bank.
In a phone interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Persistence Gwanyanya, a member of the RBZ’s monetary policy committee (MPC), confirmed that the central bank has injected a total of US$190 million into the forex market since the ZiG’s launch. Said Gwanyanya:
Initially, there was not much need to intervene at the launch of ZiG. But now there has been, with the emerging volatilities, which show reduced dollarization in the economy from 85% to 60%.
Dedollarisation is happening faster than we expected. We tend to experience these challenges, so we need to manage all the pressures.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
In late July, the RBZ announced that it had injected US$50 million into the market to meet the demand for dollars among Zimbabwe’s lenders.
The ZiG represents Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt to establish a functional local medium of exchange in the past 15 years.
As of Monday, September 2, the ZiG was trading at 13.86 per dollar on the official market, according to data posted on the central bank’s website.
However, ZimPriceCheck.com, which tracks both official and unofficial exchange rates, reports that a U.S. dollar is fetching between 16 and 26 ZiG on the streets of Harare.
More: Pindula News