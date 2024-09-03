RBZ Injects US$190 Million Into Forex Market To Meet Demand

15 minutes ago Tue, 03 Sep 2024 08:26:40 GMT

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reportedly injected US$190 million into the foreign exchange market to meet demand for dollars and maintain economic stability since the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) in April.

Launched in April 2024, the ZiG is backed by reserves of gold, precious metals, and cash held at the central bank.

In a phone interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Persistence Gwanyanya, a member of the RBZ’s monetary policy committee (MPC), confirmed that the central bank has injected a total of US$190 million into the forex market since the ZiG’s launch. Said Gwanyanya:

Feedback