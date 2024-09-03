Zimbabwe's Domestic Consumption Of Gas Rises 14-fold

Consumption of LP gas is improving significantly. When we started the statistics in 2012, we were consuming about five million kilogrammes, now, we are upwards of 70 million kilogrammes per annum.

This year, our consumption is in excess of 70 million kilograms, up from last year when we were just below 70 million kilogrammes.

We have had a deliberate approach to encourage the use of LP gas as a source of energy for heating and cooking.

We started off by training users of LPG on safe use because there was a misconception that gas is dangerous to use.

We had to demystify and encourage people that if you use the gas safely, it can be a good source of energy.

We then went further and encouraged the players through training at commercial and retail levels, focusing on the issue of safety, but at the same time also conscientising both players and consumers that LPG is a better source of energy.