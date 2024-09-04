Bulawayo School's Grade 3 Pupils Forced To Study Next To Coffin For Years
Grade 3 pupils at Lukanyiso Primary School in Mpopoma, Bulawayo, have been attending classes alongside a coffin for the past three years, reported The Sunday News.
The coffin was reportedly created by teachers as part of a project three years ago. During a recent visit to the school, local councillor Donaldson Mabuto was alerted by concerned residents who said the presence of a coffin in the classroom was unsettling for learners. Said Mabuto:
This is totally against our moral credentials and for learners to be exposed to the mere sight of a coffin in a classroom when they are learning at a very young age is not proper according to our culture and according to the upbringing of our children in schools.Feedback
This also attracts a bad omen even to the school. As the local councillor, I am not happy at all, whoever initiated this project four years back has to be brought to book.
I was only alerted today by some of the school authorities. I went there to see it personally and I have instructed them to urgently call a parents meeting to deliberate on this.
itel A05s now available on Pindula:
32GB storage, 2GB RAM
$70 USD
WhatsApp +263715068543
This is unacceptable. Our children deserve better than to be subjected to such an environment. I will be engaging with the school authorities and the local education department to ensure this coffin is removed and to address the broader issues affecting the school.
Speaking to The Sunday News, a concerned parent questioned why the coffin has remained in the classroom and why no action has been taken to remove it. Said the parent:
This coffin project was first mooted about four years back under the then, School Development Committee chairperson, Mr Phethangani Nyoni, who is now the SDC treasurer. It’s not just inappropriate; it’s disturbing for the children to see that every day. They should be learning in a safe and conducive environment.
Nyoni acknowledged that he is a woodwork teacher by profession but declined to get involved in the matter, saying he is simply a parent at the school.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals