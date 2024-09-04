Bulawayo School's Grade 3 Pupils Forced To Study Next To Coffin For Years

This also attracts a bad omen even to the school. As the local councillor, I am not happy at all, whoever initiated this project four years back has to be brought to book.

I was only alerted today by some of the school authorities. I went there to see it personally and I have instructed them to urgently call a parents meeting to deliberate on this.

This is unacceptable. Our children deserve better than to be subjected to such an environment. I will be engaging with the school authorities and the local education department to ensure this coffin is removed and to address the broader issues affecting the school.

Speaking to The Sunday News, a concerned parent questioned why the coffin has remained in the classroom and why no action has been taken to remove it. Said the parent:

This coffin project was first mooted about four years back under the then, School Development Committee chairperson, Mr Phethangani Nyoni, who is now the SDC treasurer. It’s not just inappropriate; it’s disturbing for the children to see that every day. They should be learning in a safe and conducive environment.

Nyoni acknowledged that he is a woodwork teacher by profession but declined to get involved in the matter, saying he is simply a parent at the school.

