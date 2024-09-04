Zimbabwe Police Announce Amnesty For Unregistered Firearms

The Zimbabwe Republic Police informs the public that the 2024 Firearms Amnesty on voluntary surrender of firearms and ammunition is currently underway. The amnesty period will run from 01st September 2024 to 30th September 2024.

The Police has noted that some members of the public are holding on to or are in possession of firearms and ammunition yet some are not licensed or authorised to be in possession of such weapons.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

This has led to the abuse of firearms in the country in clear violation of the provisions of the Firearms Act, Chapter 10:09.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has also observed that some licensed firearm holders are no longer renewing their firearm certificates or even notifying the authorities about the change in residential or business addresses to enable constant checks to be made by the Police on the status of the firearms.

As previously done in the year 2022 and 2023, the public and relevant institutions are reminded and urged to go to nearest Police stations and formally surrender all firearms under the listed categories:-

Companies who have closed and their representatives are still holding on to firearms.

Farmers, miners, hunters and individuals who are no longer in the same position that they were when they applied for firearm certificates.

Firearm licence holders who have died and relatives are holding on to the firearm without regularizing new firearm ownership.

Unregistered firearms obtained through smuggling amongst other means. These firearms need to be surrendered to the State for destruction or registration.

Gun dealers or gun clubs are holding unclaimed firearms that were surrendered to them for safekeeping for a considerable long period of time hence the need for such firearms to be surrendered to the State.

Security Companies who are holding on to redundant firearms which are not being surrendered to the Zimbabwe Republic Police National Armoury for destruction by the State.

The exercise is aimed at reducing the number of illegal firearms in circulation, thereby enhancing public safety and reducing the risk of firearm-related crimes.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police takes this opportunity to inform the public that physical checks and verifications will be conducted on all residential and business premises where illegal firearms are suspected to be.

In the same vein, all licensed firearm owners are implored to visit local Police stations and update their records in compliance with the Firearms Act Chapter 10:09.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment