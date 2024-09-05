Efforts Underway To Strengthen ZiG Currency - VP Chiwenga

6 minutes ago Thu, 05 Sep 2024 06:20:07 GMT

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said that the government is monitoring financial market activities to identify ways to strengthen the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, which has been losing value on the parallel market in recent months.

Currently, fuel service stations do not accept ZiG, and supermarkets and wholesalers are relying on street rates when selling goods in the local currency.

Speaking at the burial of national hero (Retired) Brigadier General Shadreck Ndabambi at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Wednesday, September 4, Chiwenga, who is serving as Acting President, said the government is implementing measures to encourage the wider use of the ZiG. Said Chiwenga:

