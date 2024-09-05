Khama Billiat Excited To Rejoin Warriors

I just came back from retirement and this call-up means a lot to me, to represent our great country Zimbabwe against Kenya and Cameroon.

This is very important to me, and I hope we will do very well with our new coach. We are looking forward… he is a great man.

For tech news & updates Techzim WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaS23mO84OmAI88Cwd2q

We have had our second training session and it has been great so far, and we are feeling confident.

It has been great so far working with the coach and we are looking forward to a great match.

This has been a great experience already and he is a great man. We have spent little time with him so far and we are getting along very well.

The guys are feeling confident and well-motivated.

I think it’s going to be a great journey. It’s been amazing here in Uganda. The reception was overwhelming.