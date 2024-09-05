Khama Billiat Excited To Rejoin Warriors
Yadah forward Khama Billiat, who announced his return from international retirement last week, is thrilled to be called up to the Warriors squad for the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon.
Zimbabwe’s match against Kenya on Friday could mark the 34-year-old’s comeback to the national team after he retired from international football in November 2021.
Since his retirement, there have been numerous calls for Billiat to rejoin the Warriors, a desire he acted upon following a lengthy discussion with the team’s new head coach, Michael Nees. Said Billiat (via The Herald):
I just came back from retirement and this call-up means a lot to me, to represent our great country Zimbabwe against Kenya and Cameroon.
This is very important to me, and I hope we will do very well with our new coach. We are looking forward… he is a great man.
We have had our second training session and it has been great so far, and we are feeling confident.
It has been great so far working with the coach and we are looking forward to a great match.
This has been a great experience already and he is a great man. We have spent little time with him so far and we are getting along very well.
The guys are feeling confident and well-motivated.
I think it’s going to be a great journey. It’s been amazing here in Uganda. The reception was overwhelming.
Billiat is highly regarded not only by Ugandan football fans but also by Kenya’s coach Engin Firat, thanks to his impressive performances in the South African Premiership with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.
More: Pindula News